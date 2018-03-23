'80s stars before and after plastic surgery

It's been an unbelievable 21 years since Jennifer Grey starred as Baby Houseman in the iconic '80s romance "Dirty Dancing." Just two years later, the popular actress -- who turns 58 on March 26, 2018 -- underwent a rhinoplasty that removed the bump on the bridge of her nose, drastically altering her looks and the future of her career. To mark Jennifer's birthday, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the '80s stars who had plastic surgery that totally changed their appearance. Keep reading for the before-and-after photos...

