If we've learned anything about Khloe Kardashian in 2018, it's that the woman is not here for the Internet's collective opinions about her personal life -- a fact she proved once again the day after she hosted Thanksgiving with Tristan Thompson in Cleveland on Thursday, Nov. 22.

@realtristan13 / Instagram

After the couple shared photos from the lovely looking table and meal Khloe prepared, the flurry of comments referencing Tristan's cheating scandal hardly came as a surprise.

But Khloe's fans didn't limit their negative comments to posts about her Cleveland Cavaliers star-beau. According to a tweet the reality star sent out on Friday, there was also plenty of chatter suggesting Khloe's on the outs with her family. Her response?

"Y'all are reaching now," the new mom tweeted. "I've spent the past 3 years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not."

She added: "The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create. So here we goooooooooooo!! Happy Thanksgiving I guess lol."

RHTY/starmaxinc.com/REX/Shutterstock

To be fair, any concerns in that realm were likely fueled by the one of the storylines in this season's "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," which was full of dramatic (and petty) in-fighting between the sisters. As has often been the case with such feuds, the sibs always seemed to get past whatever they were sniping at each other.

And less than a day after Khloe set the record straight about her reason for being in Cleveland for the holiday, she and Kourtney Kardashian were sharing a jokey back-and-forth on Twitter about Kourt's holiday shopping plans. (She wants to do it in Paris. And Switzerland. Because ... Kardashians.)

Khloe's long-term plans for Cleveland, on the other hand, remain a bit murky. TMZ recently reported she was only staying in Los Angeles beyond the start of Tristan's basketball season because of filming demands for "KUWTK." She surfaced at a Cavs game in Cleveland this fall and continues to remind her social media followers how much work she and Tristan have had to do to overcome what happened days before True was born.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Klutch Sports G

Some insiders have also claimed she's still plagued with "doubts" about her potential future with the NBA star.

As Khloe told her followers before the episode that showed her react to news Tristan had been unfaithful days before she went into labor, however, she's trying to stay focused on learning from her experiences and moving forward.