"Clueless" star Stacey Dash is already bowing out when it comes to her Congressional bid.

The conservative firebrand announced the news on Twitter on March 30.

"After much prayer, introspection and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy for California's 44th Congressional District," she said. "I started this run with the intention to address the pressing issues in the district where I live ... My goal was, and remains, to improve the lives of people who have been forgotten for decades by the Democratic Party."

She went on to say that she's waving the white flag because a campaign would be exhausting and possibly harmful to the health of her and her family.

In her post, the Republican acknowledged that her political positions "have often been labeled as controversial," but said the real controversy is the quality of life of the constituent of California's 44th district.

The actress added that she will continue to speak out about issues within the community.

"Deciding to withdraw my candidacy was a difficult choice, but I have to go where God is leading me," she said.

This would have been no easy road for actress-turned-political pundit. After Stacey filed documents to run for the congressional seat in late February, Politico pointed out that the area is highly democratic. In fact, Hillary Clinton got 83 percent of the vote in that district in the 2016 presidential election.