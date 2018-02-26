Former "Clueless" and conservative Fox News contributor Stacey Dash is looking for a new seat... a seat in Congress.

On Feb. 26, the actress filed documents to run for Congress in California's 44th district.

Guillermo Proano/WENN.com

Stacey, The Blast reported, is starting the organization "Dash to DC" and launched a website with the same name.

If she were to get past the republican primary, she'd like go up against incumbent Democrat Nanette Barragán.

Still, this would be no easy road for actress-turned-political pundit. Politico pointed out that the area is highly democratic and Hillary Clinton got 83 percent of the vote in that district in the 2016 presidential election.

Stacey has floated the idea in the past of running for public office. Earlier this month, she tweeted, "A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts?"

On Feb. 22, she cryptically tweeted, "Things are taking shape." The next day, she simply added, "Soon."

Currently her website is only a logo of her name with arrows.