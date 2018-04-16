Billy Idol has snagged himself an "L.A. Woman," and he's officially off the market.

The rocker is dating model-actress China Chow, Page Six reported on April 16.

Billy, 62, and China, whose father owns the famous Mr. Chow restaurant empire, have been seen at multiple events around Los Angeles, and they're not hiding their romance.

"China looks like she is completely smitten," a source said, while adding that the duo has even been seen "making out" at several events. Over the past month, the duo has been spotted at a VIP dinner at Mr. Chow and at a Marciano Art Foundation dinner for artist Olafur Eliasson. In February, they attended a star-studded party to honor Mr. Chow's 50th anniversary.

China, 44, who has previously been linked to Steve Coogan and Mark Wahlberg, hosted Bravo's "Work of Art: The Next Great Artist."

It's not known how she met Billy, but she posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram last November.

🤘🏻@billyidol 🤘🏻 A post shared by CHINA CHOW (@china_chow) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:40pm PST

Billy has not commented on the alleged romance.