Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has an additional month of freedom after his sentencing for tax evasion was postponed.

The "Jersey Shore" star was initially going to be sentenced last April, but the sentencing got delayed until Aug. 18. Now, Page Six is reporting that it's been pushed back again to Sept. 7.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

The date change is apparently due to his lawyer's schedule. The report said Henry Klingeman, The Situation's lawyer, filed a letter requesting a new date because the August time frame "conflicts with a long-planned family vacation."

As part of a deal with prosecutors, Mike pleaded guilty to tax evasion last January. The reality TV star faces up to five years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines, as well.

Mike, 35, and his brother Marc were charged with conspiracy to commit fraud in 2014 after the government claimed they did not pay all of the federal income tax owed on The Situation's $8.9 million income from 2010 to 2012.

As part of Mike's plea deal, he agreed to stay sober.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

After Mike pleaded guilty, his lawyer said in a statement, "Today, Michael Sorrentino has come to terms with mistakes he made at a very different and tumultuous time in his life. He deeply regrets his failure to pay his taxes, and has spent the past several years turning his life into something positive."

The statement later said Mike played a "minor role" in the crime.