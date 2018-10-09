Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has 60 days to report to prison to begin an eight-month stint behind bars following his Oct. 5 sentencing in his federal tax evasion case.

But first, he's going to marry his college sweetheart, longtime love Lauren Pesce. The "Jersey Shore" star's attorney, Henry Klingeman, has confirmed that the couple, who got engaged in April, is planning to marry in early November.

But what would a wedding be without gifts? According to TMZ, The Situation and his bride-to-be have selected a ton of nice items for their registry -- and they're hoping guests will pony up for the good stuff.

"The Sorrentinos want a $550 blender, $500 juicer, $380 dutch oven, $375 knife set and $180 pasta press... 'cause he'll be tired of those cheap prison meals by the time he's a free man again," TMZ writes, adding that the duo are also hoping to score three $150 flatware sets and a special tool for preparing avocado.

After months of sleeping on a prison mattress with a standard-issue blanket, the reality TV star will, if guests come through, get to dream under a $673 down comforter.

The pair are also very into their floors. TMZ reports they're hoping to receive a $379 ivory sheepskin rug, a $300 robot mop and a $400 robot vacuum.

Mike and brother Marc were charged with conspiracy to commit fraud in 2014 after the government claimed they did not pay all of the federal income tax owed on The Situation's $8.9 million income from 2010 to 2012. Mike pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018 and had to agree to stay sober -- he'd already been clean for two years -- in order to get the court's permission to shoot "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" in Miami earlier this year.

In addition to prison time -- his brother got 24 months after pleading guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a fraudulent tax return -- Mike will serve two years of supervised release. He also has to complete 500 hours of community service and pay a $10,000 fine within 30 days. He's already paid $123,913 in restitution.

Following his sentencing -- which was attended by his supportive "Jersey Shore" castmates as well as Lauren -- Mike posted a slideshow of court photos on Instagram, captioning it, "We are very happy to put this behind us. Thank you So much for all the Love & Support 🙏🏻."