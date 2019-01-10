Kate Hudson responds to Weight Watchers backlash, plus more news

Kate Hudson says her WW ambassador role is about 'staying healthy,' not 'weight loss'

In the past, celebrity spokespeople for Weight Watchers have included stars of, well, larger physical stature than Kate Hudson. Kirstie Alley, DJ Khaled and Oprah Winfrey, who famously bought, and later sold, millions of shares in the company, come to mind. That might help explain the backlash Kate faced late last year when she revealed she was partnering with the company, which now goes by WW (for "Wellness that Works"). In a sit-down on "Today" on Thursday, Jan. 10, the 39-year-old actress and newly minted mother of three responded to critics who have accused Kate of being out of touch with the plight of those who struggle consistently with food and weight. After the birth of her daughter, Rani, Kate announced she wanted to lose 25 lbs. before an upcoming movie shoot. But as one angry social media user snapped (via the Daily Mail), "Losing weight after having a child is different than losing weight due to a long span of overeating." On "Today," Kate explained her partnership with WW this way: "My struggle is not in weight loss. Mine is about staying healthy, trying to stay focused and balanced." She went on to explain, "One of the things about this new re-imagining of WW is it's not just about weight, it's about wellness," adding, "To me, it's all about support, you always need a support system, whether it be a trainer, a best friend, an app. Everyone's looking to how do you get motivated, how do you stay motivated? That's the number one thing people always ask me." Asked about the controversy surrounding her being chosen to rep the company, Kate said that's "exactly why I'm here," referencing her goal of "mythbusting" what the new WW brand is all about. "It's a community for people to understand their health better, holistically. It's about, 'Where do we go to practice mindfulness?' Where do we go to understand the foods that we're putting into our body? Where do we go when we fall off the wagon and we need to get up again?' WW is not a diet, it's really a lifestyle," she said. "You could be on the Mediterranean diet, you could be a vegan, you could be anything; and you can be a part of the community. It's a fun thing to be a part of." Kate, who's made it clear shedding baby weight is central to her WW ambassador role, also said she always pictured having four to six kids and is open to having more children with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. "I mean, if it works out that way," she said (via the New York Post). "He needs a boy, right?" In a joking reference to her sons from previous relationships, she added: "His own boy."

