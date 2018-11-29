Kate Hudson shows off her post-baby body and shares her fitness goals, plus more news

Kate Hudson invites fans to follow her on her post-baby weight loss 'mission'

And she's off! Newly minted mother of three Kate Hudson showed off her midriff in a workout selfie on Wednesday, Nov. 29, along with an in-depth invitation to follow her fitness "mission" as she begins the process of losing the weight she gained before welcoming her daughter, Rani, with Danny Fujikawa, on Oct. 2. In the lengthy caption alongside her Instagram selfie, Kate vowed to get back into shape and lose 25 pounds in time for a new film she's slated to shoot in the spring. "So...here we go! The routine with our baby is getting more familiar and I'm ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself. For me that means my health," the Fabletics founder begins in the post. "Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine. I know that some are curious about what that means and for all you moms (whether working or not working moms) it is the most challenging thing in the world to balance kids and personal time. Let's be honest, kids take the number one position and it's haaaaard to make the time for yourself," she continues. "I've been doing a lot of research and I've spent my life time trying all kinds of new things that are focused on health and wellness. Because I am on a mission right now to get back to my fighting weight ;) and my strong body/mind back I want to bring you in on some of this journey." She goes on to say she'll be sharing goals, tips about exercise and healthy meals and meditation practices she "just can't live without" on her @prettyhappyofficial Instagram page, which is associated with her "ways to love your body"-focused book of the same name. "🧘‍♀️ MY GOAL: I will be shooting a film in the spring and I'm looking to shed 25lbs," she declares. "I'd like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can. I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane! 🤪 I know that this sounds more like a new year resolution but after Thanksgiving and everyone thanking their health, I feel motivated to keep that up. Much love and hope everyone's Having an amazing start to the holidays! 💋"

