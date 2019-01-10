The 2019 Academy Awards, set for Feb. 24, are just six weeks away and don't have a host for the first time in nearly three decades.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

The "who will host?" drama has been making headlines ever since comedian Kevin Hart dropped out in early December after initially refusing to apologize for old homophobic comments that critics dug up on Twitter. Then, after mounting buzz that he was reconsidering, Kevin confirmed during a "Good Morning America" interview on Jan. 9 that he will not be hosting.

Griffin Lipson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Now, as reports swirl claiming that at this late hour, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has no choice but to go without a single, dedicated host and instead rely on booking A-list stars to introduce the show's various segments and guide viewers through the telecast, a new report claims that veteran Oscars host Whoopi Goldberg has let it be known that she would be willing to step in to emcee if the Academy needs her.

A source tells Page Six that even though "Everyone is hoping they'll do a series of presenters and have no formal host, Whoopi really is game to do it."

Getty Images

Whoopi, a long-time panelist on "The View," hosted the Oscars in 1994, 1996, 1999 and 2002.

The news comes as no huge surprise, as after Kevin stepped down in December, Whoopi publicly hinted that she'd be up for the gig.

"If you want to go hostless, that's your prerogative," she said of the Academy during an episode of "The View," as reported by ABC News. "I think it's a dumb idea. People need someone to take them through things. I think it needs to be somebody who loves the films.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP/Getty Images

"Now, I realize I may not be anybody's first choice, but...," she said, then acknowledged that she comes with baggage too. "I'm also problematic! Half of the country is really mad at me, the other half is OK until tomorrow, and then they're pissed at me!"

Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 22.