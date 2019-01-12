Charlie Sheen's facing a new round of financial challenges.

The former "Two and a Half Men" star, who was the highest-paid actor on TV before Warner Bros. fired him from the hit show in 2011, is out more than $80,000 after receiving a notice of default on the mortgage for the house in Beverly Hills he's been trying to sell.

All Access / SAF / Splash News

The Blast reports Charlie cut a check on Thursday, Jan. 10, to cover six months of missed payments for the seven bedroom, seven bath, Meditteranean-style home after finding it had gone into what the website describes as "the early stages of foreclosure."

Charlie reportedly stopped putting mortgage payments into escrow at some point in 2018 after the first of multiple, would-be buyers backed out of plans to buy the house. According to The Blast, the buyers each bailed for different reasons, but in each case, the change of plans happened shortly before ownership was expected to be transferred, leaving Charlie under the impression the payments were unnecessary.

Getty Images North America

The house features a game room, movie theater, gym, spacious outdoor area plus a master bedroom that comes with a screening room and wet bar. As of early January, it was listed at just under $8.5 million.

News of the foreclosure comes at an awkward time for Charlie. After he went public with his HIV diagnosis in 2015, he was sued by multiple former sex partners who alleged he exposed them to the virus. The legal matters added to money issues the star was already dealing with as a result of the erratic behavior that contributed to his firing from "Two and a Half Men."

Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In a request to have his child support payments to ex-wives, Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, last year, Charlie told the court he had "been unable to find steady work, and [has] been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry" and had less than $10 million in assets. He was also sued in March by American Express over a nearly $300,000 unpaid credit card bill.

By the end of August, Denise and Brooke agreed to cut back on what they were asking him to pay them.