It's doesn't come cheap to live like Johnny Depp, but his former business managers claim he's spending money that's not his, a new report claims.

The Management Group, Johnny's former business managers, say he's been been funding his $2-million-a-month lifestyle off of borrowed money.

TMG and Johnny have been in the middle of a nasty financial fight for more than a year. Johnny has accused former business managers Joel and Robert Mandel of TMG of mishandling his money. TMG, however, has said Johnny lives well beyond his means and chooses to "live in debt."

According to The Daily Mail, TMG is now demanding that Johnny hand over any documents for loans he has received that are more than $5,000.

In new court documents, TMG says the financial records are necessary because Johnny "falsely alleges" that his former managers took out loans for him without his knowledge.

In court documents, TMG claims that Johnny uses borrowed money for his multiple homes, an $18 million luxury yacht and a fleet of luxury cars. They also say Johnny spends $30,000 a month on wine and has a full-time staff of 40 employees, which costs him $300,000 per month. He also allegedly spends $150,000 a month on 24/7 security for himself and his two children. A private jet costs him $200,000 a month, the suit alleges.

Johnny is currently refusing to turn over the documents, arguing that if he did take out loans, it was because TMG mismanaged his money, forcing him to do so.

Last summer, Johnny accused the management firm of using his assets as collateral against $40 million in loans. He also said TMG cost him $350,000 when the company failed to cancel a hospice home for his mother. The docs further claimed TMG cost Johnny $320,000 more when the company settled a property dispute with a neighbor on Johnny's behalf without investigating the claim the neighbor made against him. A month prior, TMG said it had to pay a sound engineer a retainer so Johnny could have someone feed him his lines during a film shoot.

TMG says the financial records will prove their point that Johnny lives too lavishly for his own good. In December, Johnny's lawyers said TMG had "chosen to employ a reprehensible 'blame the victim' strategy in a transparent attempt to save their own skin and deflect away from their malfeasance."

In January 2017, Johnny filed a $25 million lawsuit against TMG. At the time, the Mandel brothers said in a countersuit that "Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today."

In November 2017, Johnny sold his fifth Los Angles penthouse amid financial struggles. Some of that money was reportedly going to be used to pay a $5 million loan from his former business managers that was given to him in 2012.