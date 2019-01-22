Beth Chapman might be battling throat cancer for the second time, but she's determined to help her bounty hunter husband take down some bad guys while she's at it.

The "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star, whose cancer recurrence was discovered in late November, started chemotherapy a few weeks ago, TMZ reported on Jan. 21. Days after she quietly began treatment, a new WGN America series, "Dog's Most Wanted," was announced. "We are so Happy To be Back on Tv," Beth wrote on Instagram alongside a teaser poster for the new show, which stars husband Duane "Dog" Chapman.

Now, sources close to Beth and her husband have confirmed to TMZ that despite Beth's health issues, filming is still happening -- production starts in the next month -- "even as Beth continues to receive chemotherapy for her throat cancer. In fact, we're told Beth will be front and center for the show ... and that her chemo will likely be a storyline," TMZ writes.

Beth's entire cancer journey could even be chronicled, depending on how things go this time around.

She thought she beat throat cancer following a 2017 diagnosis. She was wrong. But now that it's back, Beth has been responding well to treatment and has managed to stay "in good spirits" throughout the trying process, TMZ writes, despite how "serious" the cancer is.

Beth and Dog have been living at their family home in Colorado in the wake of the cancer's return but have been traveling to Los Angeles for Beth's chemo appointments.

Beth had emergency surgery in late November after having trouble breathing due to a blockage in her airway. That's when her cancer recurrence was discovered.

"Another bend in the road yet not the end of the road," she captioned an Instagram photo with her hubby from her hospital bed on Nov. 29, 2018, adding the hashtags, "#faith #love #stayhumblepray."