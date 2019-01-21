Beth Chapman, married to fugitive-hunting reality star Dog the Bounty Hunter, has started treatment for throat cancer yet again.

According to sources at TMZ, she began chemotherapy a couple of weeks ago after discovering that her cancer had come back for the second time with just as serious of a prognosis.

Darryl Oumi / Getty Images

The good news is that she's allegedly been responding well to the therapies and has managed to stay, "in good spirits," throughout the trying process.

Beth and Dog have been traveling from their family home in Colorado to Los Angeles so that she can undergo a series of chemo treatments.

Beth originally thought she had beat throat cancer in 2017, but found out that it had returned at the end of last year.

The 51-year-old was rushed in for an emergency surgery when she started to have trouble breathing due to a blockage in her airway.

"Another bend in the road yet not the end of the road," she captioned a photo with her hubby from her hospital bed on Nov. 29, 2018, adding the hashtags, "#faith #love #stayhumblepray."

Shortly after the procedure, TMZ caught up with Dog while out in Los Angeles and asked him how Beth was doing.

"Please say a prayer," he asked. "She's not doing well."

Despite her ongoing battle, Beth and Dog are planning to return to television with a new WGN show called "Dog's Most Wanted" later this year.

Get well soon!