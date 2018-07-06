The Ice Man cometh!

Val Kilmer has officially announced that he will be joining the cast for the upcoming "Top Gun" sequel titled "Top Gun: Maverick."

Thumbs42/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

"Fanfare to follow: but I'm officially in the sequel to TOPGUN," he wrote on Facebook on July 6, adding that he's "looking forward" to working with Tom Cruise, Director Joe Kosinski and Producer Jerry Bruckheimer. He said they are "all such unique pros."

Back in June, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Val had signed on, but he had remained fairly silent about his involvement in the film up until now.

In the original "Top Gun" film, Tom's character, Maverick, and Val's character, Ice Man, start has fierce rivals but eventually have respect for one another. Whether they continue to have that respect in the new film remains to be seen.

Paramount Pictures

Back in 2015, Val all but said he would do the film.

"I just got offered [Top Gun 2]," he wrote at the time on Facebook. "Not often you get to say 'yes' without reading the script."

"This has been talked about for a long long time and being offered a role is very different from doing a role," he said. "I jumped the gun with my post. I jumped the topgun... An innocent mistake. It was just such a wonderful phone call with my agent…"

Back in May, Tom confirmed that the sequel was happening when he posted a photo of himself in front of a fighter jet. The words "Feel the Need" appeared over the photo.

Recently it was announced that Miles Teller will be playing the son of Goose, Maverick's co-pilot.