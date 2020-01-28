Harry Styles' most playful fashion moments

Harry Styles is not afraid to have fun with his style. In recent years, the former One Direction member has transformed his identity from boybander to mature musician with a flare for fashion. In honor of his birthday -- Harry turns 26 on Feb. 1, 2020 -- Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of his most memorable and playful fashion looks, starting with this ensemble he wore to visit the BBC Radio Live Lounge in December 2019. Harry arrived in a Gucci T-shirt that he helped design along with the fashion house's creative director, Alessandro Michele -- it featured his name in a heart plus the name of his latest album, "Fine Line." He paired the tee with a custom Bode jacket cut from an antique wool blanket and added wide-leg trousers and blue nail polish. Keep reading to see more of Harry's wildest looks...

