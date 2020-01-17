Sean Penn, 59, makes rare appearance with 27-year-old girlfriend Leila George, plus more news

Sean Penn, 59, and Leila George, 27, look 'very much in love' four years into their relationship

Sean Penn, 59, rarely makes public appearances with his girlfriend 27-year-old Leila George, but the couple made an exception for Sean's CORE gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 15, where they shared some sweet PDA moments, according to multiple outlets. A spy told Us Weekly Sean kept his arm around the actress and at one point "rubbed her back as she leaned her head on his chest" during the annual event, which raises money for regions affected by natural disasters. At other moments in the evening, the two whispered "in each other's ears" and Leila, whose parents are Vincent D'Onofrio and Greta Scacchi, gazed into her man's eyes before putting her hand on the nape of his neck and running her fingers through his hair, according to the source. Sean also spent some time chatting with Leonardo DiCaprio, who joined Sean and Leila for a yacht date in Italy over the summer with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, who at 22 is decades younger than Leo, 44. Age gaps aside, Sean and Leila reportedly look "very much in love" four years after they were first linked as a couple.

