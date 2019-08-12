Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn share a double yacht date in Italy, plus more news

Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn step out with their girlfriends in Italy

Ah, to be ... middle-aged and in love? Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, was spotted enjoying the coast of Italy and the company of his 22-year-old girlfriend, actress Camila Morrone, again over the weekend. This time, Leo and Camila teamed up with another age-mismatched Hollywood couple for a double-date on a yacht, according to The Blast. Photos showed the guys sharing a hug once Sean, 58, arrived with 27-year-old Leila. Later, Sean was spotted taking a dive off the boat with Leila into the sea. Sean and Leila were first linked as a cople back in 2016. Leo and Camila are rumored to have been dating since 2017.

