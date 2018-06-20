The latest battle between "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams and estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee in their bitter custody and financial war has been decided by a Los Angeles judge.

And neither side got everything they wanted.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Jesse was ordered to continue paying Aryn $50,629 a month in child support for their two kids, Sadie, 4, and Maceo, 2, DailyMail.com reports, explaining that the figure is based on what the court considers the actor's "extraordinarily high" monthly salary of $521,000.

And though Jesse has already forked over $110,000 to pay his ex's legal fees, a judge ordered him to pay her an additional $160,000 to cover bills associated with attorney costs and forensic accounting.

Meanwhile, Aryn lost her bid to increase the amount of child support that Jesse pays her.

Getty Images

In April, she demanded that a court require Jesse to up the child support she receives from $50,695 per month to the $73,369 she claims she spends on the kids per month. Jesse filed a blistering response, TMZ reported in June, alleging that his ex was lying about expenses for their kids and that her numbers were "wildly inflated."

He argued that his child support payments should be reduced, not increased, and that he shouldn't have to pay anything directly to Aryn but, rather, to third parties.

"The reasonable needs of the children can be met by [Jesse] directly paying school tuition, uninsured medical and certain other expenses totaling $7,465 a month," his attorney wrote in court documents, DailyMail.com reported.

A judge obviously disagreed. The court ruled that the child support Jesse pays to Aryn, with whom the kids spend most of their time, is meant to maintain the children's needs given their right to "share in a lifestyle and condition consistent with their parents' current station in life," court papers reveal.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Jesse and Aryn filed divorce papers in April 2017 seeking to end their nearly five-year marriage.

Jesse has since moved on romantically. He dated actress Minka Kelly for several months in 2017 and in May 2018 stepped out with a new woman, sportscaster Taylor Rooks.