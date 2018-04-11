The battle rages on. Jesse Williams' estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, wants more money for child support and she's asking the court to make that happen.

Splash News

The "Grey's Anatomy" actor already pays her $50,695 per month in child support for their two young children, Maceo and Sadie, but she's now filing paperwork indicating that that's not enough, TMZ said on April 11.

In the paperwork, obtained by TMZ, Aryn said she's paying all the kid's bills right now and she detailed all the expenses, which include clothes, food, travel, swimming and dance lessons, child care and tuition. She said she spends $73,369 per month.

She agues that her ex can certainly afford to pay her, estimating that he makes $250,000 for each "Grey's" episode. She also wants him to pay her $200,000 lawyer fee.

Getty Images

Jesse and Aryn's split and custody battle has been contentious, to say the least.

In court docs filed in August 2017, Aryn claimed that their kids are being "emotionally compromised" because of Jesse's dating life, saying he has a "revolving door" of women. She also claimed that Jesse has an unhealthy temper. The actor, though, countered that claim, saying that his kids have never seen him angry, but they have witnessed Aryn be verbally abusive to him. He also said she once repeatedly slammed the front door on his leg during an argument.

A month earlier, he filed court documents claiming that his estranged wife refused his request for more time with the kids and so he asked for a "court order for a joint physical custody parenting plan."

Courtesy of Gravitas Ventures / .

Last September, though, the volume appeared to be turned down significantly when the feuding parents reached a temporary custody agreement, agreeing to share joint legal custody of Maceo and Sadie.

"All decisions made regarding the health, welfare and upbringing will be made between the two of them," TMZ reported at the time.

The agreement also made it clear that neither Jesse nor Aryn can make derogatory remarks about the other in front of the children.

Then, in early January, Jesse went to court to claim that Aryn prevented him from seeing their kids over the holidays. Shortly after that, she accused him of introducing their children to a girlfriend, which would be a violation of a court order.