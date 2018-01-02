A few months ago it seemed like Jesse Williams and his ex had turned a corner in their nasty custody battle, but that's no longer the case.

According to a new report by TMZ, the "Grey's Anatomy" actor wants their custody agreement modified after he claimed she prevented him from seeing their kids over the holidays. In his new legal documents, Jesse alleged that Aryn Drake-Lee has not followed the overnight agreement deal they struck in November.

In his paperwork, he said that she limited the time he had with Sadie, 4, and Maceo, 2, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and he says she also kept them for New Year's Day. He further argued that Aryn often defies their agreement by consistently ignoring his FaceTime calls, preventing him from speaking to the kids. She also often keeps the calls short when he speaks to the kids, he argued.

Jesse is petitioning for a regular schedule with kids.

Clearly, things between the couple are about as sour as ever. Interestingly, when the duo first split, it was reported that things were amicable, but they later got increasingly volatile.

In court docs filed in mid-August, Aryn claimed that their kids are being "emotionally compromised" because of Jesse's dating life, saying he has a "revolving door" of women. She also claimed that Jesse has an unhealthy temper. The actor, though, countered that claim this week, saying that his kids have never seen him angry, but they have witnessed Aryn be verbally abusive to him. He also said she once repeatedly slammed the front door on his leg during an argument.

In July, he filed court documents claiming that his estranged wife refused his request for more time with the kids and so he asked for a "court order for a joint physical custody parenting plan."

"Aryn restricts my time with the children and decides when, and for how long I may have them. She has rejected, without any reason, each and every request I have made to have the children sleepover at my residence," the actor said. "On the few days that I have the children, Aryn has insisted that my time with the children be limited during the week to approximately two and half hours per day, despite my requests for more time, including overnights with the children."

At one point he argued that Aryn was punishing him for carrying a large work load.

In September, though, the volume appeared to be turned down significantly when the feuding parents reached a temporary custody agreement, agreeing to share joint legal custody of Maceo and Sadie.

"All decisions made regarding the health, welfare and upbringing will be made between the two of them," TMZ reported at the time.

The agreement also made it clear that neither Jesse nor Aryn can make derogatory remarks about the other in front of the children.