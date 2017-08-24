Jesse Williams' estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, has been less than flattering when it comes to her ex's parenting skills, but he's now firing back.

In their vicious custody battle, the "Grey's Anatomy" star filed new documents blasting Aryn, saying she gets to stay at home with their two kids, Maceo and Sadie, but she's not alone and hardly the parent she makes out to be.

TMZ obtained the court documents in which the actor says his ex has the "incredible privilege of being a stay-at-home mom with a full-time nanny." Meanwhile, he argues, he supports the family through his career. TMZ reported that he feels "Aryn is punishing him for providing for his family."

He adds that Aryn "micro manages" the time he gets with the kids and even sabotages his phone calls. In his documents, he says he calls his ex's phone to FaceTime with the kids, but she doesn't always answer. When she does answer, he claims that she leaves the TV on to further distract the kids from speaking to their father.

In March, Jesse and Aryn filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." The split was believed to be amicable at the time, but it later got increasingly volatile.

In court docs filed in mid-August, Aryn claimed that their kids are being "emotionally compromised" because of Jesse's dating life, saying he has a "revolving door" of women. She asked the judge to hand down an order that requires women to stay away from the kids until he dates them for six months.

Since Jesse and Aryn's split, he's been linked to Minka Kelly.

Aryn also claimed that Jesse has an unhealthy temper. The actor, though, countered that claim this week, saying that his kids have never seen him angry, but they have witnessed Aryn be verbally abusive to him. He also said she once repeatedly slammed the front door on his leg during an argument.

In July, he filed court documents claiming that his estranged wife refused his request for more time with the kids and so he asked for a "court order for a joint physical custody parenting plan."

"Aryn restricts my time with the children and decides when, and for how long I may have them. She has rejected, without any reason, each and every request I have made to have the children sleepover at my residence," the actor says. "On the few days that I have the children, Aryn has insisted that my time with the children be limited during the week to approximately two and half hours per day, despite my requests for more time, including overnights with the children."

When he and Aryn split, many blasted him and accused him of leaving her for Minka. In July, though, he blasted critics of his personal life on JAY-Z's new video "Footnotes from 4:44."

"I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years, 13 years and all of a sudden mother f------ are writing think pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship," he said, "like the most painful experience I've had in my life like with a person I've loved with all my heart -- that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute."