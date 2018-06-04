The bitter divorce between Jesse Williams and his estranged wife is getting more intense… again.

Getty Images

In April, Aryn Drake-Lee demanded that a court require the "Grey's Anatomy" star to increase her child support. According to TMZ, Jesse has filed a blistering response in court and says his ex is lying about expenses for their kids, saying the numbers are "wildly inflated." He thinks it's just an attempt to get more spousal support. Jesse currently pays his ex $50,695 per month.

Jesse and Aryn were married for five years. The former couple shares children Sadie and Maceo.

In Aryn's court documents, she's asked the court to make Jesse divvy out $25,000 a month for future college savings for their kids. Jesse said this isn't even a court decision since the kids will be legal adults by the time they get to college.

Splash News

In the documents, Jesse says he and Aryn agreed the children should lead a "simple life without wasting money on extravagances." He even cited that the kids have relatively inexpensive furniture in their bedrooms.

The actor said he's willing to pay all of his kid's private school expenses, and that includes tutors, if necessary.

As for Aryn's request, Jesse said the demands are "absurd and greedy, and in no way related to the children or their needs."

Earlier this year, Aryn argued that she's paying all the kid's bills right now and she detailed the expenses, which included clothes, food, travel, swimming and dance lessons, child care and tuition. She said she spends $73,369 per month.

Jesse and Aryn's split and custody battle has been contentious, to say the least.

A judge has yet to rule on Aryn's request for more money and Jesse's request to maintain the status quo.