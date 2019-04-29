Wendy Williams files for divorce and more big news for April 2019 ICYMI

Divorcing

It's over for Wendy Williams and her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter. On April 11, the talk show host filed for divorce in the wake of widespread reports that he'd cheated on her and fathered a baby with his alleged mistress. Kevin is now out as an executive producer on "The Wendy Williams Show." Wendy, who moved out of a sober house in April, told her audience on April 15, "Addressing my sobriety, my addiction, head-on, has really helped me sort out every single compartment of my life."

