Jussie Smollett's brother says the "Empire" star has been suffering from "night terrors" in the aftermath of his alleged assault.

Matt Marton/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In an essay for BET, Jojo Smollett writes, "Jussie is as strong as iron, but following an attack like this, there is a normal and natural amount of post trauma that mostly anyone should expect to suffer. I have literally seen him violently awakening from night terrors, following the assault. Some of my siblings, as well as Jussie's partner and closest friends have seen similar things."

Jojo said claims that his brother "staged" the late night attack in Chicago are "ludicrous" and blasted the "bandwagon" who believe that the attack was planned.

He continued, "I am simply hoping there are some conscious-minded people out there who, instead of carelessly victim blaming and shaming, want to loudly ask the simple question: 'What if Jussie is telling the truth?'"

Scott Kirkland/REX/Shutterstock

On March 26, the criminal case against Jussie -- for allegedly lying to police about an alleged racial and homophobic attack -- was dropped. He was facing 16 felonies, to which he previously pleaded not guilty.

The same day that BET published Jojo's essay, a spokesperson for Jussie told the Chicago Sun-Times that the actor was doing "pretty well."

"He is focusing on his work here in L.A.," the spokesperson added. "But he understands many people still have doubts. But he hopes once all the information comes out, he will be vindicated in the minds of the public."