Lori Loughlin pleads not guilty in college admissions scam and more ICYMI news

Not guilty plea

They're rolling the dice! After passing on a plea deal, on April 15, Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in a college admissions cheating scam. Prosecutors allege the actress and the designer paid $500,000 to get their two daughters accepted into the University of Southern California by falsely designating them as crew team recruits. "[Lori and her husband] claim they were under the impression they might be breaking rules, but not laws," a source told "Entertainment Tonight." "They feel they were manipulated by those involved and are planning that as part of their defense…They realize how serious the charges are, but feel that once the judge hears their story, he will see they had no bad intentions."

