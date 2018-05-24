Shailene Woodley and her boyfriend, rugby star Ben Volavola, are now red carpet official.

The couple of five months made their public debut at the premiere of her new movie "Adrift," in which she stars opposite Sam Claflin.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

At the premiere, the actress donned a full-length metallic silver gown. Ben, meanwhile, donned a simple fitted blue suit, clearly not wanting to take the attention off of his lady.

Before hitting the red carpet, Shailene posted a few videos on her Instagram Stories in which she joked that they were practicing their "red carpet faces."

Shailene first revealed the romance with the Union Bordeaux Bègles player on Instagram in late January.

"Au revoir, paris. @maisonvalentino looks the best on you. every time. thank you for sharing your art with us," she wrote after the Valentino Haute Couture runway show in Paris.

The "Pretty Little Lies" star has since shared several images of her and Ben on social media.

The pair reportedly met last year while she was filming "Adrift" in Fiji.