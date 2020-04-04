Jenna Dewan's fiance, Steve Kazee, seems to be adjusting to fatherhood just fine. The doting dad shared a sweet Instagram post on Saturday, April 4, in honor of a big milestone for the couple's new baby boy, who was born on March 6.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

"One month old today! What a wild month it has been," the 44-year-old Tony Award winner wrote alongside a photo of little Callum. "You are gift from the universe! Daddy loves you!" he added, earning thousands of likes from friends, colleagues and fans.

"Oh Steve," wrote Audra MacDonald, "what a balm for these weary times. He is so beautiful.❤️ Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️."

Actress Ginifer King reacted too, writing that the photo reminded her of seeing "what a natural" Steve is with babies ("Babies look good on you," she commented. "But you as a Daddy looks even better.")

Jenna chimed in as well, calling Callum, "The most glorious adorable stinkin cute gift," a comment she followed with a string of red hearts.

While Callum is Steve's first child, Jenna shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with her ex, Channing Tatum.

She and Steve got engaged in February, just a couple months after Jenna moved in with the Broadway star.

"We have not started any planning yet," she recently told People when asked about the couple's wedding plans.

"Right now we're enjoying our new life of parenthood and soaking up this gorgeous newborn. We'll get there when we get there."

In the meantime, she said she's been enjoying watching her husband-to-be step into his new role as a dad.

Alessio Botticelli / GC Images

"I knew he had this gift because I've gotten to see him be incredible with my daughter," she told People. "But seeing him with a newborn and the gentleness he has, just watching him look into Callum's eyes and sing to him and hold him — he really just embraced it in a way that, like, I was pretty blown away by."