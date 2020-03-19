Lana Del Rey and reality TV lawman Sean Larkin have pulled the plug on their relationship.

Sean, who's also known as "Sticks," revealed the news in a profile for The New York Times titled "Policeman. Reality Star. Recent Ex-Boyfriend."

"Right now, we're just friends," he said. "We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now."

Sean, who stars on the police reality show "Live PD," is currently taking a leave of absence from his job at the Tulsa Police Department.

In the profile, he spoke about his relationship with the singer, which saw them splitting time between Los Angeles, where Lana lives, and Oklahoma.

"When we were in Tulsa we hung out with my law enforcement friends and their spouses. We all Super Bowl partied together, dinners and things like that," he said. "Normal things couples do with their friends."

Lana and Sean were first linked last fall after they were spotted in New York City's Central Park. While speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Lana said she was somewhat surprised by the paparazzi's interest in the romance.

"It's funny because I was with someone for years and we never had that problem," she said, adding, "He's a good cop. He gets it. He sees both sides of things."

Since then, they've been photographed at multiple events, including the 2020 Grammys. Sean told The New York Times the experience was "enjoyable" and said he was not "at all nervous" to attend as Lana's date.

"We drive cars 120 miles per hour, and I don't want to sound like a tough guy, but I mean, when you're behind a known shooting suspect and he jumps out the car running, you've got to get out chasing," he said. "Taking pictures and answering questions. I'm not trying to sound like a bravado tough guy, just like, you know."