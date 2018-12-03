Daddy's little girl is all grown up.

On Dec. 2, beautiful men and women attended the Versace show in New York City, and one of them was Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's 16-year-old daughter Audrey.

Walking side by side with her mom, Audrey was photographed exiting the fashion show, and the teen looked as comfortable in front of the camera as Faith.

Tim and Faith's beautiful daughter donned a dark denim jumpsuit with red and yellow patches. Her curly brown hair flowed down well past her chest. Faith, meanwhile, wore a red dress with blue flowers and black pointy heels

Audrey, who turns 17 this week, gained some level of notoriety in 2014 after she was filmed singing the Dixie Chicks hit "Travelin' Soldier."

Faith gushed about her daughter to Good Housekeeping several years ago and detailed why December is such a special month for the family.

"Our youngest daughter, Audrey, was born on December 6," she said. "She was eight weeks premature, and we were finally able to bring her home the day before Christmas Eve. So this time of year just feels extra-special to us. And now, every year, to celebrate Audrey's birthday, we decorate the tree on the sixth. It's a little bit of a challenge, keeping a live tree fresh for the entire month of December. But there's no other way we'd do it: We decorate on the sixth, and it has to be a live tree."