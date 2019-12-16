Most iconic child stars

As unbelievable as it sounds, Dec. 21, 2019, marks 25 years since former child actor Macaulay Culkin -- best known for playing Kevin McCallister in the "Home Alone" film franchise -- starred in the family comedy "Richie Rich." The movie, about an elementary-aged billionaire who's forced to rely on his wits and newfound friends to help save his parents, was Macaulay's last childhood role before he took a very necessary break from Hollywood. Macaulay reemerged nearly a decade later as an adult actor in films like "Saved!" and "Changeland" and TV shows like "Kings" and "The Jim Gaffigan Show," although he never pursued the same level of fame he had as a kid. In honor of the 25th anniversary of "Richie Rich," Wonderwall.com is taking a look at more iconic child stars like Macaulay who we'll never forget. Keep reading for more...

