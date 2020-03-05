As he prepares to release a documentary in which he's promised to name alleged child rapists, Corey Feldman said he's getting threatened.

Late on Wednesday night, the former "Goonies" star posted a photo of a 2020 calendar that was supposedly left at the doorstep of his home. The calendar's cover features three wolves and is titled "Wolf Pack." Corey sees this as a direct threat.

"THIS IS NOT A JOKE!! WE WERE OUT 4 THE EVENING (THANK GOD) & THIS WAS LEFT ON MY DOORSTEP!" he tweeted. "WE R CURRENTLY CALLING THE POLICE! I WANTED 2 BLAST THIS OUT NOW SO PPL UNDERSTAND THIS IS A LIVE HAPPENING IN REALTIME! POLICE R ON THE WAY! PLEASE PRAY 4 R FAMILY! THIS IS NOT OK!"

Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images

For several years, Corey has said a mysterious group called "The Wolf Pack" has been threatening him and trying to keep him quiet. Corey has long said that he and his late best friend Corey Haim were abused by many powerful men when they were younger.

With his documentary, "My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys," set to live stream in just days, he thinks The Wolf Pack is desperate to stop him.

In a social media post early Thursday morning, Corey confirmed that police responded to the threat.

"THIS IS PROOF THE POLICE TOOK THE REPORT! MORE 2 FOLLOW, GOIN 2 BED NOW, 4 MORE DAYS TIL THE FILM STREAMS!" he wrote. "PLEASE SUPPORT THIS, 24 HR SECURITY ON TOP OF ALL THE DEBT OF GETTING IT RELEASED WONT B POSSIBLE W/O YOUR SUPPORT! I NEED U 2 STAND W ME! TIX @ http://MYTRUTHDOC.COM."