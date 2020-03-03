Best TV shows and films about sports

Craving a good sports-related movie or TV show that you can devour? Wonderwall.com has you covered! We've rounded up some of our favorite films and series that center around everything from football to gymnastics. First up is the amazingly binge-worthy Netflix show "Cheer," which gave viewers in-depth look at the world of competitive cheerleading when it debuted in 2020. The addictive documentary series follows cheerleaders from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, and shows the trials and tribulations they experience on the way to the National Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida. The series became a phenomenon after its release -- the real-life cheerleaders became stars in their own right, appearing on programs like "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in the aftermath of the show's success. Keep reading for more great sports-related content...

