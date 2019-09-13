Celebs react to Sam Smith's pronoun change

Six months ago, Sam Smith came out as non-binary. On Friday, the pop star changed their pronouns to "they/them," announcing the news in an emotional Instagram post. "Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM," Sam wrote. "After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I'm so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I've been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f— it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you." The message prompted many of Sam's celebrity friends to comment on the post in full support. Click through to see who commented on Sam's announcement...