It finally happened -- they met!

On March 10, Sally Field's son, filmmaker Sam Greisman, met his Winter Olympics crush, bronze medal-winning ice skater Adam Rippon.

D Dipasupil / FilmMagic / Donna Ward / Getty Images / .

Sam, 30, tweeted a photo of himself posing with Adam, 28, at the 2018 Human Rights Campaign Gala in Los Angeles, where the athlete was honored with the Visibility Award.

"Thanks, mom," Sam captioned the snapshot.

Olympic-watchers will remember that in February, Sally tried to set the men up after publicly revealing that her son had a crush on Adam.

The Oscar-winning actress had been texting with Sam about the outspoken athlete -- who is the first openly gay figure skater to compete at the Olympics -- during the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Sam tweeted an image of a portion of their conversation, with Adam's name blocked out. Sally had told him, "Sam... he's insanely pretty. Find a way."

Sam captioned the screen grab, "Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush."

But Sally, ever the matchmaker, wanted to make sure Adam saw it, so she retweeted the message and tagged the Olympian! Sam replied, "Yikes."

Harry How / Getty Images / Getty Images

In Pyeongchang, Buzzfeed relayed a message from Sally to Adam: "Sam was mortified. I have to [butt] out now... but I would like to see Adam in the family."

Adam made headlines with his reply: "Sam, your mom -- I admire her. And I'm sure one day we're going to meet! So thanks, mom."

"Entertainment Tonight" reported that Sam sent Adam a direct message on Instagram to apologize for his mother's public attempt to hook them up.

But it seems all's well, especially considering Sam's call-back to Adam's original "Thanks, mom" comment in his tweet.

David Buchan/REX/Shutterstock

Sam made headlines when he attended the same event in 2012. That year, when he presented his mother with the Ally for Equality Award at the Human Rights Campaign Gala, he told the crowd that when he came out to her, "she didn't bat an eye. In fact, she was overjoyed. Being gay was just one more thing she loved about me. She couldn't be more supportive of me; if anything, I wish she was a little less supportive of me."

Not going to happen, Sam!