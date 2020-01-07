Duchess Kate's most stunning looks of all time

Join Wonderwall.com as we celebrate Duchess Kate's 38th birthday on Jan. 9, 2020, with a look back at the royal's most stunning fashion through the years... starting with the piece that sold out around the world. After Kate Middleton wore this dark blue Issa wrap dress during the official announcement of her engagement to Prince William on Nov. 16, 2010, it flew off stores' racks within a day despite its $600 price tag. Now keep reading for more of the Duchess of Cambridge's best and most glamorous looks of all time...

