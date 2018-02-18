2018 BAFTA Awards: Fashion hits and misses

The stars aligned in London for the 71st EE British Academy Film Awards -- the British version of the Oscars -- on Feb. 18, 2018. As they did for the 2018 Golden Globes, stars donned all-black looks in support of the Me Too and Time's Up movements. But just because they kept things simple doesn't mean everyone hit a fashion home run. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the best and worst celeb style moments of the 2018 BAFTAs, starting with Jennifer Lawrence, who donned one of the strangest looks of the evening. The Oscar winner's black Christian Dior Haute Couture dress featured a super-sturdy, flat bodice that jutted up and away from her chest. Let's take a closer look…

