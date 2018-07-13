Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate and more royals attend Wimbledon 2018

Wonderwall.com rounded up the best photos of royals -- and bold-faced names who happen to be royal-adjacent -- during the 2018 Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Keep reading for the best pictures, starting with this shot of Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan, who sat together in the Royal Box as Novak Djokovic played Rafael Nadal during the men's semi-finals on July 14.

