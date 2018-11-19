Carrie Underwood's maternity style

She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom! Since Carrie Underwood announced her pregnancy in August, all eyes have been on her amazing maternity style. Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of all her amazing outfits here, starting with this glam look. We have four words for you: electric blue Tadashi Shoji! That's what Carrie Underwood wore to the CMT Artists of the Year celebration in Nashville on Oct. 17, and we loved the bold color selection and silhouette. From the long sleeves to the asymmetrical hemline and all-over sparkle, this minidress was a maternity fashion hit! Making things even better? Those silver sandals! Keep reading to see more of Carrie's incredible pregnancy style...

RELATED: The cutest couples at the 2018 CMA Awards