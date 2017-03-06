Our favorite British singers

Since the dawn of modern music, the U.K. has gifted us with its best and brightest musicians. (Hello, remember The Beatles?) To celebrate all the musical awesomeness that's come from across the pond, we've compiled a list of our 20 favorite British vocalists (in no particular order) who've delighted our eardrums and made our bodies move, starting with birthday girl Emeli Sandé, who turns 30 on March 10, 2017. The Scottish singer-songwriter, whose albums "Herself" and "Our Version of Events" -- the biggest-selling album in Britain in 2012 -- earned her three Brit Awards, was born Adele Emeli Sandé. For obvious reasons, she dropped her first name before setting out to conquer the British music scene. Her next album should be a doozy thanks to her latest heartbreak: Emeli, who divorced her childhood sweetheart in 2013, reportedly split from rapper and producer Hypo in early 2017 after a year of dating. Now keep reading for more!

