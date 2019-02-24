A Family Affair

2019 Oscars: Stars who attended with family members

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images 1 / 12

Wonderwall.com rounded up all the stars who brought family members as their dates to the 2019 Academy Awards, starting with Charlize Theron and her mom, Gerda Maritz. Now keep reading for more!

RELATED: Celebs who brought their parents to the Oscars in years past

Up NextInside Pics
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images 1 / 12

Wonderwall.com rounded up all the stars who brought family members as their dates to the 2019 Academy Awards, starting with Charlize Theron and her mom, Gerda Maritz. Now keep reading for more!

RELATED: Celebs who brought their parents to the Oscars in years past

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries