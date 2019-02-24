2019 Oscars: Stars who attended with family members
Wonderwall.com rounded up all the stars who brought family members as their dates to the 2019 Academy Awards, starting with Charlize Theron and her mom, Gerda Maritz. Now keep reading for more!
RELATED: Celebs who brought their parents to the Oscars in years past
Wonderwall.com rounded up all the stars who brought family members as their dates to the 2019 Academy Awards, starting with Charlize Theron and her mom, Gerda Maritz. Now keep reading for more!
RELATED: Celebs who brought their parents to the Oscars in years past