Justin Theroux talks Jennifer Aniston split for first time, plus more celeb love-life updates for late September 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in June 2018, starting with Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston. Justin opened up about his late-2017 split from Jen for the first time during an interview with The New York Times that hit the Internet on Sept. 21, calling it "kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity." As for what caused their marriage to end, "These are actually in reality small events that take place … but everything can feel like 10 on the Richter scale if you make the headline big enough and salacious enough," he said before calling the breakup "amicable" and "boring" and explaining that neither he nor Jen are "looking to throw hatchets at each other." He also said that their mutual respect for one another made the split "as painless as it could be," though he also called the end of their relationship "heartbreaking" because the "friendship" they once shared isn't "the same, as far as just the day to day." Said the "Maniac" star, "But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we're both very proud of." He then refused to address the current state of his love life.

RELATED: Celebrity splits of 2018