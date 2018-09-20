Alicia Silverstone has baby fever, and she's considering asking her ex-husband to help her add another child to her brood.

The actress and Christopher Jarecki share 7-year-old son Bear. They split up in February after 13 years of marriage.

"I've always wanted another kid. But I also wanted to space them out because I love being with Bear," she told Working Mother. "They're too delicious to have another one come along. When Bear was 3-and-a-half, when I stopped breastfeeding, I started to feel like I was ready to have another baby. But it wasn't the right time in my life, so I waited.

She added, "I have always dreamed of having a little girl, but of course I want another little Bear too. So whatever happens, if it happens, is good by me. I'm not in a relationship, but there are other ways to make babies."

She told the website that she hasn't ruled out asking Christopher to impregnate her.

The fact that her son is "a sweet little elf," she says, makes her want to have another.

"Because he felt so safe and loved, and was so attached, he is now fiercely independent. And that's another reason I want to have a baby: Bear doesn't need me!," she said. "I mean, of course he needs me, but he's so free. He's always talking to people, asking if he could help them. He buses tables at restaurants. He hands things out and takes the trash back on airplanes."

Alicia does, however, shelter her little one to an extent.

"He doesn't have any idea that I've ever been on a date. I have talked to him about how one day mommy and daddy might want to find another person to be with. That was hard," she said. "We had a really deep conversation about it, where I was preparing him in case I did find a boyfriend. But I just wanted to check in on him to see how he was doing. I would say, 'Mommy and Daddy like to live separately.'"