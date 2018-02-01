Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx finally attend an event together, plus more celeb love life updates this week
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives this week, starting with our favorite low-key lovers: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, who allowed themselves to be photographed together at an event for the first time since 2013, when they first launched rumors that they were an item. The duo, who've become less secretive about their relationship in recent months, shared the look of love while seated next to each other during Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons in New York City on Jan. 27. Aww! Now keep reading for more of the biggest celeb love life stories of the week...
