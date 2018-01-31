George Clooney didn't have to go far when he first met his future wife, Amal -- in fact, he didn't even have to leave his house.

For years, the actor was one of the world's most eligible bachelors, but it was a memorable day at his home in Lake Como, Italy, in 2013 that fate literally walked through the door and changed his life.

Lower/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

During an interview with David Letterman on his new Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the actor said, "I didn't leave the house. No, it's the wildest thing. A mutual friend of ours said, 'I'm stopping by and can I bring my friend?' And I was like, 'Of course.' I got a call from my agent who called me and said, 'I met this woman who's coming to your house who you're gonna marry.'"

Amal Clooney, then Amal Alamuddin, even met his parents that day, too.

"And the funniest thing was my mom and dad were visiting, so my parents were there, and we just talked and we stayed up all night talking and then, you know, I got her email address 'cause she was going to send me some pictures of my parents and then, we started writing and I didn't really, I didn't know if she wanted to go out with me," George told Dave. "I just thought, you know, we were buddies."

Courtesy of Netflix / .

In fact, George's dad, Nick, once told People magazine last year he and his wife technically met Amal before his son.

"Nina and I were actually the ones who answered the door when Amal came in," Nick said. "She introduced herself to us and we talked. She was obviously very charming, gorgeous and so clearly accomplished, but by the time we had supper that night, it was clear there was a kindness to her and an inclusiveness."

He continued, "By the end of supper, I started looking over at Nina and saying, 'Look ouuuut, this could be trouble for this young man!'"