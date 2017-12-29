It's coming up on 4 years since Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, and Chris Martin, 40, opted to end their marriage with a "conscious uncoupling," but the exes have managed to maintain a close bond for their children even since both moving on with other people.

So much so, that over the holidays, they took a Caribbean vacation together as a family!

Although, there were no signs of Gwyn's alleged fiancé, Brad Falchuk, 46, or Chris' new flame, Dakota Johnson, 28, in any of their social media rumblings.

On Dec. 28, Gwyneth shared a shot of her ex-husband and their 13-year-old daughter, Apple, jumping up from the beach into the sunset sky on Instagram.

"Airborne," she captioned the picturesque photograph.

"Airborne"

Gwyneth's family holiday in paradise began on the heels of Christmas Eve. She shared a scenic shot outside of her Antigua resort on Dec. 23, notifying her 3.8 million Instagram followers that she would be, "out of office."

"out of office."

But, the burning question remains ... where's Brad?

Since being linked to the "Glee" writer-producer in 2014, Gwyn hasn't been shy about bringing her new man around Chris. This past Thanksgiving, she proudly displayed their "modern family" on social media with a picture of both men enjoying Sunday brunch together.

"Sunday brunch #modernfamily"

Brad's last social media tribute to Gwyneth was back in September for her birthday and, interestingly, she hasn't been featured on his Instagram page since, despite a slew of affectionate solo shots of her in the months prior.

But, just because Chris and Brad have no problem brunching at the same table, doesn't mean they're ready for vacation together. It very well could be that the ex-lovers just wanted to make the trip about their immediate family.

"Gwyneth and Chris try to keep things as normal as possible for their children," a source told E! News, "and always have a good time together as a family unit. They try to plan at least one family vacation together per year for the sake of the kids. The children are used to the family dynamic now and love when they are all are able to be together."

As for Dakota Johnson, her and the Coldplay frontman's relationship is fairly new, only being confirmed by sources at Us Weekly at the beginning of December.

After 10 years together, Gwyn and Chris announced their decision to uncouple in 2014, right around the time that she met Brad on the set of "Glee." They solidified their divorce in 2016.

They also have two children together: Apple and Moses, 11. Brad has two children from his last relationship: Brody and Isabella.