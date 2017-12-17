Will Jamie Foxx, 50, and Katie Holmes, 38, just go public with their relationship already?

It's been more than four years since they were first rumored to be dating, yet they're still trying to keep whatever their relationship actually is under wraps.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images / Getty Images

According to Page Six, the secretive lovers spent the weekend together at Santa Monica hotel Shutters on the Beach -- but have spent much of their time together worrying about being seen.

On Dec. 16, an eyewitness claims to have seen them walking on the beach together near the hotel. Jamie reportedly had his arm around Katie's waist but kept the hood of his sweater pulled way up over his head to stay incognito.

"They were so awkward," the insider revealed, "looking around so much to make sure no one was watching them."

What's strange is that Jamie and Katie were photographed holding hands on the beach in Malibu -- not trying to evade photographers at all -- back in September.

Plus, Katie was spotted at Jamie's 50th birthday bash in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Moral of the story? After so many years of pretty obvious relationship signs, we're still not sure what's really going on with this uber-private pair.