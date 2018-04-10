Usher's wife, Grace Miguel, is officially putting the kibosh on her marriage. On Tuesday, she filed for divorce.

This is hardly a surprise, as the two announced they were separating last month.

Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

In her April 10 court filing, Grace cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce, TMZ reported.

Usher and Grace had no children together, so custody won't be an issue. The former couple was together for 10 years, and they married in 2015.

Usher and Grace initially announced their separation on March 6.

"After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple," the said in a statement. "We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward."

According to Us Weekly, the duo had been separated for months before that.

The split comes after multiple women alleged that Usher gave them herpes. Grace stood by him, but multiple media outlets have indicated that the claims put enormous strain on the marriage.