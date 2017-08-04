Usher's wife, Grace Miguel, is standing by her man despite a $20 million lawsuit in which a woman claims he gave her an STD this year.

Grace, who's been with the singer for two years, isn't putting any thought or credence into the allegation that Usher slept with the woman in April of this year without a condom and gave her herpes, TMZ is reporting.

"Usher believes [the complainant] has a thing against him, and has for a long time," TMZ said. "That's why Grace is paying her no mind."

The woman, who sued as Jane Doe, was supposedly a close friend of his ex wife, Tameka Foster, and she even attended their 2007 wedding.

"Jane" initially sued for $10 million. She then upped the ante and sued him for $20 million, saying that she tested positive for herpes simplex 2, alleging that she got it from him.

The case took another bizarre twist on Aug. 4 when attorney Lisa Bloom announced two new women and a man would be filing a lawsuit claiming Usher exposed them to the STD, as well.

Those claims come after legal documents were unearthed that showed Usher paid a a woman $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit in which she claimed she contracted a sexually transmitted disease from him.

The legal papers claimed Usher received a herpes diagnosis in 2009 or 2010. Still, he engaged in unprotected sex with a woman without telling her of his condition, the docs allege. In fact, court documents indicate that Usher even denied having an STD.

In California, where Usher lives, it's illegal to knowingly transmit an STD.

Legal documents also state that Usher paid that woman's medical bills from 2011 to 2012 and had his doctor tell the woman that he carried the disease.