How Cher's romance with Tom Cruise began, plus more news

Cher opens up about her relationships with Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and more famous exes

Cher's love life has fueled tabloid reports for decades, thanks to the long list of famous men she's dated and married. In a new interview with The Mail (via ET), the 72-year-old singer and actress gets candid about her most memorable romantic partners, revealing that her marriage to Gregg Allman was "intense" but clouded by his drug use ("drug use and I were never meant to be together," she says), her marriage to Sonny Bono was "weird" ("he treated me more like a golden goose") and Gene Simmons of KISS is still "the one I'm crazy about." As for her '80s flings with "Top Gun" stars Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise? "When we kissed, I thought my head would shoot right off my body," she says of her affair with Val. Cher noted that she met Tom, whom she's called one of her "top five lovers," at Madonna and Sean Penn's wedding in 1985, then again at an event focusing on dyslexia. "A bunch of people who were dyslexic were invited to the White House, and Tom and I are both dyslexic. We didn't go out till way later, but there definitely was a connection there," she recalls, adding, "... I don't get what he does, that whole Scientology thing. I can't understand it so I just… don't." These days, though, there's no special guy in Cher's life. "Not this week. I'm still on the lookout," she says playfully. "The problem I have with all the boyfriends lately is that I don't want to go any place with them because you can't keep a relationship going in this kind of goldfish bowl, where everything you do and every picture you have taken will be on Instagram. There's no way to keep something special."

